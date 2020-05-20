ANSBACH, Germany - Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Commanding General, recognizes Capt. Andrew Defabio, Charlie Battery Commander, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and C Btry. 1st Sgt. Paige Shelton for their efforts and leadership during the COVID-19 crisis at Smith Barracks, Germany May 20.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 06:38
|Photo ID:
|6234024
|VIRIN:
|200520-A-KK974-717
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19 [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Rachel Skalisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT