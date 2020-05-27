Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19 [Image 5 of 6]

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    05.27.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Emily Hill 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany - Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Commanding General, presents a 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command coin to Spc. Ulysesus Hodge, a sentinel crew member, assigned to Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, for his outstanding efforts on his sentinel radar crew as his team beat the battalion record time for emplacement at Shipton Kaserne, Germany on May 27.

    NATO
    Air Defense
    Patriot
    5th Battalion
    USAREUR
    7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    Avenger
    4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

