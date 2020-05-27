10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19

BAUMHOLDER, Germany - Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Commanding General, presents a 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command coin to Spc. Ulysesus Hodge, a sentinel crew member, assigned to Alpha Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, for his outstanding efforts on his sentinel radar crew as his team beat the battalion record time for emplacement at Shipton Kaserne, Germany on May 27.
