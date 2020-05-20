BAUMHOLDER, Germany - Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Commanding General, talks with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Samuel Adeyame, a supply systems technician assigned to Echo Company 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Smith Barracks, Germany June 8. The flags in the background are displayed in the E Co. Supply Support Activity building to represent where soldiers of the company are originally from. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Epperson, 10th AAMDC PAO)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 06:38
|Photo ID:
|6234023
|VIRIN:
|200520-A-RK974-490
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19 [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Jason Epperson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT