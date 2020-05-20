Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19 [Image 2 of 6]

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Epperson 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany - Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Commanding General, talks with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Samuel Adeyame, a supply systems technician assigned to Echo Company 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Smith Barracks, Germany June 8. The flags in the background are displayed in the E Co. Supply Support Activity building to represent where soldiers of the company are originally from. (Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Epperson, 10th AAMDC PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

