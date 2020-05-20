Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19 [Image 1 of 6]

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command remains ready to fight despite COVID-19

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Epperson 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany - Brig. Gen. Gregory Brady, 10th Army Air and Missile Commanding General, walks with Lt. Col Justin Logan, commander 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, through the 5-7 ADAR motor pool visiting with junior leaders and soldiers at Smith Barracks, Germany May 20. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jason Epperson, 10th AAMDC PAO)

    NATO
    Air Defense
    Patriot
    5th Battalion
    USAREUR
    7th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    Avenger
    4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

