    US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground [Image 6 of 7]

    US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground

    ALICE SPRINGS, AUSTRALIA

    08.28.2019

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Airmen assigned to the 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron, Detachment 421, hike back from a maintenance site in Alice Springs, Australia, Aug. 28, 2020. The Airmen are responsible for maintaining a 20-sensor seismic array, which monitors vibrations in the Earth’s crust and can detect nuclear detonations. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2019
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 01:03
    Photo ID: 6233931
    VIRIN: 190828-F-NI989-0035
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.15 MB
    Location: ALICE SPRINGS, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

