US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground

Master Sgt. Jonathon Beedham, 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron, Detachment 421 superintendent, reviews technical data on a seismic array in the outback of Alice Springs, Australia, Aug. 28, 2020. The detachment maintains 20 sensors spread over 100 square kilometers (38.6 square miles), which can detect earthquakes or nuclear detonations through vibrations in the Earth’s crust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)
|ALICE SPRINGS, AU
