Airmen assigned to the 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron, Detachment 421, pose for a group photo in this composite image in Alice Springs, Australia, Aug. 28, 2020. The Airmen are responsible for maintaining a 20-sensor seismic array, which monitors vibrations in the Earth’s crust and can detect nuclear detonations. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)
US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground
