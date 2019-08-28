US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground

Airmen assigned to the 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron, Detachment 421, pose for a group photo in this composite image in Alice Springs, Australia, Aug. 28, 2020. The Airmen are responsible for maintaining a 20-sensor seismic array, which monitors vibrations in the Earth’s crust and can detect nuclear detonations. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

Date Taken: 08.28.2019 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 Location: ALICE SPRINGS, AU