Airmen assigned to the 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron, Detachment 421, maintain a 20-sensor seismic array in Alice Springs, Australia, which monitors vibrations in the Earth’s crust and can detect nuclear detonations. The Airmen deal with many natural hazards present on the 100 square kilometer (38.6 square mile) area of land including poisonous snakes, spiders and lizards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2019 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 01:03 Photo ID: 6233930 VIRIN: 190828-F-NI989-0031 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 16.49 MB Location: ALICE SPRINGS, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.