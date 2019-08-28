Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground [Image 4 of 7]

    US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground

    ALICE SPRINGS, AUSTRALIA

    08.28.2019

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    Tech. Sgt. Andrew Bryan, 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron, Detachment 421 noncommissioned officer in charge of maintenance, supervises three Airmen in charge of maintaining a seismic array in the outback of Alice Springs, Australia, Aug. 28, 2019. Data from the array is used to detect seismic activity, to include nuclear detonations or earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

