US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Bryan, 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron, Detachment 421 noncommissioned officer in charge of maintenance, supervises three Airmen in charge of maintaining a seismic array in the outback of Alice Springs, Australia, Aug. 28, 2019. Data from the array is used to detect seismic activity, to include nuclear detonations or earthquakes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

