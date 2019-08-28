Airmen assigned to 709th Technical Maintenance Squadron, Detachment 421, use markers to identify buried data cables in the outback of Alice Springs, Australia, Aug. 28, 2020. The cables transmit seismic data, which can be used to detect earthquakes or nuclear detonations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)
Date Taken:
|08.28.2019
Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 01:02
Location:
|ALICE SPRINGS, AU
US Airmen in Australia keep an ear to the ground
