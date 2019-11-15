200603-N-CD254-3142 DILI, Timor-Leste (June 3, 2020) Utilitiesman Constructionman Mario Moreno (left) and Construction Electrician Constructionman Brandon Siciliano, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, ensure an electrical panel is level prior to securing it to the exterior wall at Fatumeta’s school. U.S. Navy Seabees are building a two-room schoolhouse in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2019 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 01:29 Photo ID: 6233473 VIRIN: 200603-N-CD254-3142 Resolution: 620x640 Size: 107.95 KB Location: DILI, TIMOR-LESTE , TL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room schoolhouse [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.