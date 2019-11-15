Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room schoolhouse [Image 4 of 13]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room schoolhouse

    DILI, TIMOR-LESTE , EAST TIMOR

    11.15.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200602-N-CD254-1001 DILI, Timor-Leste (June 2, 2020) Construction Electrician Constructionman Brandon Siciliano guides Equipment Operator 3rd Class Whittney Chelewski, both with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, in a skid steer at Fatumeta’s school. U.S. Navy Seabees are building a two-room schoolhouse in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Seabees
    Timor-Leste
    construction
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB-5
    Indo-Pacific

