U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room schoolhouse

200603-N-CD254-3016 DILI, Timor-Leste (June 3, 2020) Steelworker 3rd Class Tobias Sickler (left) and Builder 2nd Class Matthew Pfadt, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, clear the land prior to placing stair forms at Fatumeta’s school. U.S. Navy Seabees are building a two-room schoolhouse in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)
11.15.2019
06.07.2020
6233466
200603-N-CD254-3016
640x480
154.14 KB
DILI, TIMOR-LESTE
1
0
0
