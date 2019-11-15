U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room schoolhouse

200603-N-CD254-3042 DILI, Timor-Leste (June 3, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Whittney Chelewski (left) and Builder 3rd Class Jaidean Soto, with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste, sweep debris left from construction work at Fatumeta’s school. U.S. Navy Seabees are building a two-room schoolhouse in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)
