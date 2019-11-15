U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room schoolhouse

200603-N-CD254-3029 DILI, Timor-Leste (June 3, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class Whittney Chelewski (left) holds Construction Electrician Constructionman Brandon Siciliano's ladder while he measures out conduit for an electrical switch, and Builder 3rd Class Jaidean Soto applies a finish coat of paint at Fatumeta’s school. U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste are building a two-room schoolhouse in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)
