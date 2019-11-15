Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room schoolhouse [Image 12 of 13]

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room schoolhouse

    DILI, TIMOR-LESTE , EAST TIMOR

    11.15.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200603-N-CD254-3107 DILI, Timor-Leste (June 3, 2020) Builder 2nd Class Matthew Pfadt (left) ensures the doorframe is level while Utilitiesman Constructionman Mario Moreno shovels dirt prior to placing stair forms at Fatumeta’s school. U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste are building a two-room schoolhouse in Dili, Timor-Leste. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Timor-Leste construct a two-room schoolhouse [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

