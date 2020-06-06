PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, flies over the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 6, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 09:18
|Photo ID:
|6233109
|VIRIN:
|200606-N-TL141-1042
|Resolution:
|4823x3215
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
