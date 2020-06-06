Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Seaman Dylan Lavin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, flies over the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 6, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 09:18
    Photo ID: 6233109
    VIRIN: 200606-N-TL141-1042
    Resolution: 4823x3215
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    MH-60S
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sea Hawk

