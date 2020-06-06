PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Gillespie, from San Diego, left, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Thornton, from Mocksville, N.C., set-up targets during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 6, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 09:18
|Photo ID:
|6233106
|VIRIN:
|200606-N-ZX120-1013
|Resolution:
|3431x5146
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
