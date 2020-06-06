PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ricardo Pastor, from Los Angeles, right, trains U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Adrian Gomez, from San Diego, to use an M4 carbine during a small arms qualification aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 6, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

