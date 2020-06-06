PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – U.S. Sailors move a forklift in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 6, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 09:18 Photo ID: 6233108 VIRIN: 200606-N-TL141-1010 Resolution: 5473x3649 Size: 1.32 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.