PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – U.S. Sailors move a forklift in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 6, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 09:18
|Photo ID:
|6233108
|VIRIN:
|200606-N-TL141-1010
|Resolution:
|5473x3649
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
