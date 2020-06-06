PHILIPPINE SEA (June 6, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Adam Jackson, from Bigfork, Mont., cleans the rotor of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 6, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is returning to operational tasking during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 09:18 Photo ID: 6233110 VIRIN: 200606-N-TL141-1032 Resolution: 3462x5193 Size: 1.86 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: BIGFORK, MT, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.