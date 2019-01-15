U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Vass, a critical care flight medic with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, rides a hoist with a simulated casualty to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Caitlin Reinard)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6231844
|VIRIN:
|200604-Z-IK914-007
|Resolution:
|480x568
|Size:
|20.64 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
