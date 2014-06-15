Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 2 of 5]

    May 2020 Contest Submissions

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2014

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, flies from Schuylkill County Joe Zerbey Airport. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carissa Diggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2014
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chinook
    CH-47
    helicopter
    28th ECAB

