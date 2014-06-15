A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, flies from Schuylkill County Joe Zerbey Airport. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carissa Diggs)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2014
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 15:51
|Photo ID:
|6231278
|VIRIN:
|200604-Z-IK914-002
|Resolution:
|853x480
|Size:
|47.31 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT