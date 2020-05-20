U.S. Army Cpl. Raquel Della, with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, operates a hoist aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6231845
|VIRIN:
|200604-Z-IK914-008
|Resolution:
|720x480
|Size:
|42.5 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT