Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 8 of 16]

    May 2020 Contest Submissions

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Cpl. Raquel Della, with Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, operates a hoist aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eric Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 10:10
    Photo ID: 6231845
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-IK914-008
    Resolution: 720x480
    Size: 42.5 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions
    May 2020 Contest Submissions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    hoist
    helicopter
    medic
    UH-60
    28th ECAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT