    May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 9 of 16]

    May 2020 Contest Submissions

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2018

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade flies over LZ Blue. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jason Kopp)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2018
    Date Posted: 06.05.2020 10:10
    Photo ID: 6231846
    VIRIN: 200604-Z-IK914-009
    Resolution: 875x480
    Size: 20.47 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    helicopter
    UH-60
    28th ECAB

