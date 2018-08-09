A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, operated by Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade flies over LZ Blue. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jason Kopp)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2020 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6231846
|VIRIN:
|200604-Z-IK914-009
|Resolution:
|875x480
|Size:
|20.47 KB
|Location:
|US
This work, May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
