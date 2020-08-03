Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 2020 Contest Submissions [Image 1 of 5]

    May 2020 Contest Submissions

    AFGHANISTAN

    03.08.2020

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew Borkowski, with Bravo Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, looks out the back of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as it flies over western Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Borkowski)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 15:50
    Chinook
    CH-47
    helicopter
    Afghanistan
    2-104th GSAB
    28th ECAB

