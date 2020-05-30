U.S. Army Civil Military Support Element soldiers prepare boxes of latex gloves for shipping on 30 May 2020. The U.S. Government donated 1,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 25,000 latex gloves to the government of Latvia, which will use them in schools throughout the country to help students safely conduct year-end exams.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.04.2020 03:08 Photo ID: 6230239 VIRIN: 200530-N-YG116-0011 Resolution: 3536x5304 Size: 2.44 MB Location: LV Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19 [Image 13 of 13], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.