U.S. Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile holds a bottle of hand sanitizer that was one of many donated by the U.S. Government and shipped to schools throughout Latvia on 30 May 2020. The hand sanitizer, along with an additional 25,000 latex gloves, will help Latvian students safely conduct year-end exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2020 03:08
|Photo ID:
|6230236
|VIRIN:
|200530-N-YG116-0008
|Resolution:
|5805x3870
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|LV
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19 [Image 13 of 13], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT