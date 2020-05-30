US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19

U.S. Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile, left, and Latvian Minister of Health Ilze Vinkele prepare to dispatch 1,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 25,000 pairs of latex gloves to schools throughout Lativa on 30 May 2020. The equipment, which was donated by the U.S. Government, will help Latvian students safely conduct year-end exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date Taken: 05.30.2020