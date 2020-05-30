Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19 [Image 4 of 13]

    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19

    LATVIA

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Robert L Kunzig 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    U.S. Ambassador to Latvia John Carwile and Latvian officials (l-r) Defense Undersecretary for Logistics Martins Paskevics, Parlimentary Secretary Reinis Znotins and Minsiter of Health Ilze Vinkele dispatch 1,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 25,000 pairs of latex gloves to schools throughout Lativa on 30 May 2020. The equipment, which was donated by the U.S. Government, will help Latvian students safely conduct year-end exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.04.2020 03:08
    Photo ID: 6230232
    VIRIN: 200530-N-YG116-0004
    Resolution: 5305x3537
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: LV
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19 [Image 13 of 13], by Robert L Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19
    US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    humanitarian relief
    US Army Europe
    civil affairs
    US Army
    Latvia
    North Atlantic Treaty Organization
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Us Embassy latvia
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID 19
    hand sanitizer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT