US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19

Latvian Minister of Health Ilze Vinkele helps load medical supplies donated by the U.S. Government on 30 May 2020. The U.S. donated 1,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 25,000 latex gloves to help Latvian students conduct year-end exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
