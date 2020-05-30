Latvian Minister of Health Ilze Vinkele holds a box of latex gloves donated by the U.S. Government on 30 May 2020. The U.S. donated 1,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 25,000 latex gloves to help Latvian students conduct year-end exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Date Taken: 05.30.2020
Location: LV
This work, US donates medical supplies to Latvia to help fight COVID-19 [Image 13 of 13], by Robert L Kunzig