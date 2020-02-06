Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slicing cucumbers [Image 11 of 12]

    Slicing cucumbers

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pyoung Yi 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Savannah Jones, from Houston, slices cucumbers in the aft galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 2, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:03
    Photo ID: 6229085
    VIRIN: 200602-N-VY375-1051
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slicing cucumbers [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

