Slicing cucumbers

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Savannah Jones, from Houston, slices cucumbers in the aft galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 2, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

