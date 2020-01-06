Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 12]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dartanon Delagarza 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Bryan Taylor, from Anchorage, Alaska, position checks an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 2, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:03
    Photo ID: 6229081
    VIRIN: 200602-N-MQ442-1019
    Resolution: 4454x6508
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

