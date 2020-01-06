PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Luis Galarreta, from Miami, left, and Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Clayton Lavoise, from St. Louis, adjust the blades on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 2, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6229082
|VIRIN:
|200602-N-MQ442-1026
|Resolution:
|4844x3633
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
