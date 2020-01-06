PHILIPPINE SEA (June 2, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Connor Goodson, from Fort Collins, Colo., left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Trevor Griego, from Eastvale, Calif., attach a pitch horn to the spindle of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 2, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

