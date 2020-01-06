PHILIPINE SEA (June 2, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Equipment) 2nd Class Warren Peters, from Knoxville, Tenn., attaches safety wiring to the heat shielding of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 2, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartañon D. De La Garza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 08:03 Photo ID: 6229083 VIRIN: 200602-N-MQ442-1046 Resolution: 5613x4210 Size: 1.33 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.