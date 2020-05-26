Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

Col. Patrick O’Neal (left), Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, meets with the Drawsko-Pomorskie chief of Police Norbert Gorzynski (right), during a key leaders engagement to discuss safety measures for civilian locals on the battlefield before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Maintaining combat readiness in a top priority. Training with our allies and partners here in Europe provides unique opportunities to hone our skills and retain the ability to shoot, move, and communicate as a combined arms team with our allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 16:01
|Photo ID:
|6228485
|VIRIN:
|200526-A-WC633-018
|Resolution:
|4925x3297
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
