Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie [Image 8 of 9]

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick O’Neal (left), Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, meets with the Drawsko-Pomorskie chief of Police Norbert Gorzynski (right), during a key leaders engagement to discuss safety measures for civilian locals on the battlefield before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Maintaining combat readiness in a top priority. Training with our allies and partners here in Europe provides unique opportunities to hone our skills and retain the ability to shoot, move, and communicate as a combined arms team with our allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 16:01
    Photo ID: 6228485
    VIRIN: 200526-A-WC633-018
    Resolution: 4925x3297
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Andres Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    3ID
    USAEUR
    Ready to Fight
    ROTM
    SendMe
    DPTA
    Defender-Europe 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT