Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

Col. Patrick O’Neal (left), Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, meets with the Drawsko-Pomorskie chief of Police Norbert Gorzynski (right), during a key leaders engagement to discuss safety measures for civilian locals on the battlefield before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Maintaining combat readiness in a top priority. Training with our allies and partners here in Europe provides unique opportunities to hone our skills and retain the ability to shoot, move, and communicate as a combined arms team with our allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

