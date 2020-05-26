Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

Capt. Michael McDonald, from the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, poses for a picture with an antique polish typewriter during a key leaders engagement with local Drawsko-Pomorskie city officials to discuss safety measures for civilians on the simulated battlefield before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. The Army’s rotational forces in Poland serve as a strategic power projection platform and support U.S. Army Europe’s ability to mobilize, deploy, employ and sustain Soldiers and equipment forward. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

