Capt. Michael McDonald, from the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, poses for a picture with an antique polish typewriter during a key leaders engagement with local Drawsko-Pomorskie city officials to discuss safety measures for civilians on the simulated battlefield before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. The Army’s rotational forces in Poland serve as a strategic power projection platform and support U.S. Army Europe’s ability to mobilize, deploy, employ and sustain Soldiers and equipment forward. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 16:01
|Photo ID:
|6228477
|VIRIN:
|200526-A-WC633-016
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|17.98 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Andres Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT