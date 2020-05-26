Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

Polish military and U.S. military officials meet with local Drawsko-Pomorskie city officials during a key leader's engagement to discuss safety measures for civilians on the simulated battlefield training area before exercise-Defender Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Even during times of crisis, strategic readiness includes the ability of the U.S. military to dynamically project forces and set the theater by mobilizing and redeploying them when their mission is complete. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

