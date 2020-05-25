Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

Grzegorz Skurczynski (left), polish interpreter, and Col. Patrick O’Neal (middle), Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, meet with Ireneusz Kabat (right), Deputy Mayor of Drawsko-Pomorskie at a local city history museum to familiarise with local history before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Exercise Defender-Europe is a multinational training exercise for NATO and the U.S. Army, which supports Atlantic Resolve by promoting interoperability. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of the United States’ commitment to the collective security of Europe through the deployment of rotational U.S. forces in cooperation with NATO ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

