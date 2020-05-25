Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie [Image 4 of 9]

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Grzegorz Skurczynski (left), polish interpreter, and Col. Patrick O’Neal (middle), Commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, meet with Ireneusz Kabat (right), Deputy Mayor of Drawsko-Pomorskie at a local city history museum to familiarise with local history before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Exercise Defender-Europe is a multinational training exercise for NATO and the U.S. Army, which supports Atlantic Resolve by promoting interoperability. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of the United States’ commitment to the collective security of Europe through the deployment of rotational U.S. forces in cooperation with NATO ally and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Andres Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

