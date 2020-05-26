Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie [Image 5 of 9]

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Capt. Elizabeth Webb, Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, visits a local history museum of Drawsko-Pomorskie during a key leaders engagement with local city officials to discuss safety measures before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Living and training alongside our allies daily strengthens interoperability and improves communication, enhancing our ability to anticipate, react, move, and communicate as a cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

