Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

Capt. Elizabeth Webb, Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, visits a local history museum of Drawsko-Pomorskie during a key leaders engagement with local city officials to discuss safety measures before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Living and training alongside our allies daily strengthens interoperability and improves communication, enhancing our ability to anticipate, react, move, and communicate as a cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

Date Taken: 05.26.2020 Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL