Capt. Elizabeth Webb, Commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, visits a local history museum of Drawsko-Pomorskie during a key leaders engagement with local city officials to discuss safety measures before exercise Defender-Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Living and training alongside our allies daily strengthens interoperability and improves communication, enhancing our ability to anticipate, react, move, and communicate as a cohesive team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2020 16:01
|Photo ID:
|6228460
|VIRIN:
|200526-A-WC633-015
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|16.8 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Andres Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
