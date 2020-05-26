Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie [Image 7 of 9]

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.26.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Norbert Gorzynski (middle), the Drawsko-Pomorskie chief of Police, meets with U.S. military and Polish military officials during a key leader's engagement to discuss safety measures for civilian locals on the battlefield before exercise-Defender Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Maintaining combat readiness in a top priority. Training with our allies and partners here in Europe provides unique opportunities to hone our skills and retain the ability to shoot, move, and communicate as a combined arms team with our allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.02.2020 16:01
    Photo ID: 6228483
    VIRIN: 200526-A-WC633-007
    Resolution: 5187x3352
    Size: 14.06 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Andres Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie
    Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Poland
    3ID
    USAEUR
    ROTM
    SendMe
    DPTA
    Defender-Europe 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT