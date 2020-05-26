Key Leaders Engagement in Drawsko-Pomorskie

Norbert Gorzynski (middle), the Drawsko-Pomorskie chief of Police, meets with U.S. military and Polish military officials during a key leader's engagement to discuss safety measures for civilian locals on the battlefield before exercise-Defender Europe starts May 26, at Drawsko-Pomorskie Training Area, Poland. Maintaining combat readiness in a top priority. Training with our allies and partners here in Europe provides unique opportunities to hone our skills and retain the ability to shoot, move, and communicate as a combined arms team with our allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andres Chandler)
