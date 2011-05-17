(From left to right) U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop; U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew E. Busch, Ogden Air Logistics Center commander; U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Kiger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District deputy commander; and Fire Chief Paul Erickson listen to opening remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new three-bay fire station at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 17, 2011. (U.S. Army Photo by Carlos J. Lazo)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2011
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 19:09
|Photo ID:
|6223224
|VIRIN:
|110517-A-XA675-004
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT