    Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base [Image 4 of 5]

    Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    (From left to right) U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop; U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew E. Busch, Ogden Air Logistics Center commander; U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Kiger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District deputy commander; and Fire Chief Paul Erickson listen to opening remarks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new three-bay fire station at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 17, 2011. (U.S. Army Photo by Carlos J. Lazo)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2011
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 19:09
    fire station
    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    LEED

