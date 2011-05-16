Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base

A view of the back entrance to the new three-bay fire station at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 16, 2011. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District oversaw construction of the $4.5 million facility, which received a Gold rating under Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The facility is the first fire station built at Hill since 1943 and was positioned to support the existing C-130 hangar along with the growing F-22 complex at the base. (U.S. Army Photo by Carlos J. Lazo)
|05.16.2011
|05.27.2020 19:09
|6223223
|110516-A-XA675-024
|4288x2848
|4.5 MB
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
