Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base

A view of the entrance to the new three-bay fire station at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 16, 2011. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District oversaw construction of the $4.5 million facility, which received a Gold rating under Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. LEED is an internationally-recognized green building certification system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2000. (U.S. Army Photo by Carlos J. Lazo)

