The vehicle entrance to the new three-bay fire station at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 16, 2011. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District oversaw construction of the $4.5 million facility, which received a Gold rating under Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. LEED is an internationally-recognized green building certification system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2000. The 7,739-square-foot facility is equipped with three fire-fighting vehicle parking bays. (U.S. Army Photo by Carlos J. Lazo)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2011
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2020 19:09
|Photo ID:
|6223221
|VIRIN:
|110516-A-XA675-023
|Resolution:
|2848x4288
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT