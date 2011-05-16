Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    The vehicle entrance to the new three-bay fire station at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 16, 2011. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District oversaw construction of the $4.5 million facility, which received a Gold rating under Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. LEED is an internationally-recognized green building certification system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2000. The 7,739-square-foot facility is equipped with three fire-fighting vehicle parking bays. (U.S. Army Photo by Carlos J. Lazo)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2011
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    fire station
    Hill Air Force Base
    Utah
    LEED

