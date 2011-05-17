Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew E. Busch (left), Ogden Air Logistics Center commander, joins (from left to right) Fire Chief Paul Erickson; U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop; U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Higby, 75th Air Base Wing commander; and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Kiger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District deputy commander, in cutting the ribbon for the new three-bay fire station at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 17, 2011. (U.S. Army Photo by Carlos J. Lazo)
