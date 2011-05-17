Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base [Image 5 of 5]

    Corps completes first Gold-rated facility at Hill Air Force Base

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrew E. Busch (left), Ogden Air Logistics Center commander, joins (from left to right) Fire Chief Paul Erickson; U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop; U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Higby, 75th Air Base Wing commander; and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Kiger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District deputy commander, in cutting the ribbon for the new three-bay fire station at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, May 17, 2011. (U.S. Army Photo by Carlos J. Lazo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2011
    Date Posted: 05.27.2020 19:09
