Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

U.S. Air Force 52nd Force Support Squadron Airmen assist members with passport and assignment information during a weekly mass out-processing event held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2020. Out-processing members arrived with their identification cards and permanent change of station orders to turn in items such as paperwork, protective gear, and restricted area badges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

