Spangdahlem expedites out-processing with new weekly event

Suzy Han, 52nd Medical Support Squadron beneficiary service representative, left, speaks with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ernesto Vela, 52nd Maintenance Squadron munitions controller, right, during a mass out-processing event held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 21, 2020. Agencies around the base attended the event to expedite the process of preparing members to leave their current duty assignment and move to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Preston Cherry)

Date Taken: 05.21.2020
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE